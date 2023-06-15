Silvio Berlusconi, Former Milan Owner, Passes Away at 86

FORMER MILAN OWNER SILVIO BERLUSCONI PASSES AWAY AT THE AGE OF 86

Silvio Berlusconi, the former owner of Italian football club AC Milan, has died at the age of 86. Berlusconi was known for his successful tenure as Milan’s president, during which the club won numerous domestic and international titles, including five Champions League trophies.

Berlusconi was also a prominent figure in Italian politics, serving as the country’s prime minister on three separate occasions. He was known for his controversial statements and actions, but also for his charisma and business acumen.

The news of Berlusconi’s passing has been met with sadness and condolences from the football and political worlds alike. Milan released a statement expressing their “profound sorrow” at the loss of their former president.

Berlusconi will be remembered as a key figure in the history of both Italian football and politics.

