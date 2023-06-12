Silvio Berlusconi, Former Prime Minister of Italy, Passes Away at Age 86

Former Italian PM Silvio Berusconi Dead At 86

Silvio Berusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, has passed away at the age of 86. Berusconi, who served as Italy’s Prime Minister for nine years, was a controversial figure known for his personal scandals and political controversies.

Berusconi’s political career was marked by his close ties to the Italian business community and his efforts to deregulate the Italian economy. He was also known for his flamboyant personality and his controversial remarks about women and minorities.

Despite his controversies, Berusconi remained a popular figure in Italian politics for many years. His death marks the end of an era in Italian politics and leaves a void in the country’s political landscape.

Silvio Berlusconi death Italy mourns Silvio Berlusconi Legacy of Silvio Berlusconi Silvio Berlusconi’s political career Controversies surrounding Silvio Berlusconi