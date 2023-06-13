Silvio Berlusconi, Former Prime Minister of Italy, Passes Away

Breaking News: Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The 84-year-old politician and media tycoon died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Milan, Italy.

Berlusconi had a long and controversial political career, serving as Prime Minister of Italy three times between 1994 and 2011. He was known for his charismatic personality, populist policies, and numerous scandals, including charges of corruption and tax evasion.

Despite his polarizing reputation, Berlusconi remained a prominent figure in Italian politics and media until his death. His legacy and impact on Italy will continue to be debated and analyzed for years to come.

Silvio Berlusconi death news Silvio Berlusconi political career Silvio Berlusconi controversies Silvio Berlusconi legacy Silvio Berlusconi’s impact on Italian politics