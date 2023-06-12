Silvio Berlusconi, Italy’s Former Prime Minister, Passes Away at Age 86

Italy’s former PM Silvio Berlusconi passes away at 86
Silvio Berlusconi, the former Prime Minister of Italy, has passed away at the age of 86. The entrepreneur-turned-politician dominated Italian politics for over two decades, serving as Prime Minister for three terms. Berlusconi’s political career was often marred by controversies and scandals, but he remained a prominent figure in Italian politics until his death. His passing marks the end of an era in Italian politics.
