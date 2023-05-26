Simmonsville Triple Shooting today : Simmonsville Community Rocked by Tragic Triple Shooting Resulting in One Fatality and Two Injuries, Reports Janet Harrison

Posted on May 26, 2023

A triple shooting in a quiet neighborhood in Simmonsville left two dead and a 15-year-old girl fighting for her life. The shooter, James Harrison, is considered armed and dangerous and is still at large. The incident began with a disturbance call at the May family’s residence and escalated when Harrison was heading towards a confrontation with the police, which ultimately ended in his death. The community has been deeply affected, and authorities are urging anyone with information about Harrison’s whereabouts to come forward immediately.

