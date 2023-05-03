Simon Case : Is Simon Case’s Time in the Media Spotlight Over? An Examination of the Mandarin’s Role in the Civil Service

Is Simon Case’s time at the top of Whitehall coming to an end?

Senior civil servants have been questioning Simon Case’s ability to lead Whitehall almost since he took on the role in 2020. Case’s name has been associated with many of the controversies that have plagued Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak over the past two years, from his oversight of No 10 during the Partygate scandal to his role in the Richard Sharp affair.

Former Whitehall figures have criticized Case for not standing up to his Conservative political masters when they push the limits of constitutional propriety. Case’s advice is perceived by some as not being robust enough. When a top official becomes the story repeatedly, it often means their days in the job are numbered.

Case, a former royal courtier, was considered by some permanent secretaries to lack the experience required to run the entire home civil service. However, he was appointed by Johnson anyway. Since then, Case’s leadership within the civil service has been subject to disapproval due to several episodes, including failing to stand up to Truss when she sacked the Treasury’s permanent secretary Tom Scholar, allowing Nadhim Zahawi to become chancellor when his tax affairs were under investigation, and the leak of chummy messages to former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Other incidents include Case’s role in agreeing that Johnson could get a secret loan guarantee from his distant cousin Sam Blyth and allowing the prime minister’s friend Richard Sharp to facilitate the loan despite his application to become BBC chair. Dating as far back as April 2021, questions were raised about Case’s moves to smooth Johnson’s path to getting loans for work on the No 11 flat, also known as Wallpapergate.

More recently, Case ordered an inquiry into whether Sue Gray broke civil service rules by talking to Labour about becoming Keir Starmer’s chief of staff while still a senior official in the Cabinet Office. Case’s critics say this is an overreaction at the behest of Tory ministers, especially since he has pushed for Gray to get a lengthy cooling-off period before joining Labour.

No former civil servant who has worked alongside Case has been willing to go on the record so far. However, Sir David Normington, a former permanent secretary of the Home Office, accused him of “failing to stand up for the values of the civil service” over the Scholar affair. Political historian Anthony Seldon has also called on Case to go, saying that the civil service has never been weaker, more demoralised, or less powerfully led.

No 10 and cabinet ministers have expressed their full confidence in Case publicly. But behind the scenes, signs suggest that Case has been sidelined by Sunak compared with his influence under Johnson. Persistent rumors in Whitehall suggest that he could move on after the coronation.

While his role in navigating the constitutional complexities of the queen’s death and transition to King Charles’s rule has been appreciated within the government, Case’s leadership of the Cabinet Office in particular has fallen short when it comes to workforce management, morale, and relations with ministers.

Confidence in Case among civil servants is low, despite his allies briefing newspapers that the overwhelming majority are behind him. His future is likely to come down to questions of politics. Sunak may decide he does not want the upheaval of putting a new figure in charge of his civil service before the next election. After that, Case is unlikely to keep his job in a new administration, especially a Labour one in which Gray has any influence.

News Source : Rowena Mason

Source Link :Is it time up for Simon Case, the mandarin who’s never out of the media? | Civil service/