Simon Clark Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Simon Clark, Senior Lecturer in Astronomy has Died .

RT @OU_SPS: It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Simon Clark, Senior Lecturer in Astronomy with @OU_SPS. We pass on our heartfelt sympathy to Simon’s family at this difficult time. For more information about Simon’s work with us, please see the link:

http://www.open.ac.uk/science/physical-science/news/memoriam-simon-clark

