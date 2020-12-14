Simon Emery Death -Dead – Obituary : Simon Emery of Bottesford Town has Died .
Simon Emery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Everyone at Bottesford Town are devastated to hear of the passing of Simon Emery.
He was one of our own.
If you can spare a few pound to help his family through this horrible time, it would be greatly appreciated!
RIP Simon
Go fund me link: https://t.co/lI5rhlSlyQ#BTFC pic.twitter.com/uhByTmSyV8
— Bottesford Town FC (@BottesfordTown) December 13, 2020
