Simon Emery Death -Dead – Obituary : Simon Emery of Bottesford Town has Died .

By | December 14, 2020
Simon Emery has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Tweet See new Tweets Conversation Bottesford Town FC @BottesfordTown Everyone at Bottesford Town are devastated to hear of the passing of Simon Emery. He was one of our own. If you can spare a few pound to help his family through this horrible time, it would be greatly appreciated! RIP Simon Go fund me link: http://gf.me/u/zciyi8

