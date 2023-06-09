Simon Monjack, Brittany Murphy’s Husband, Discovered Deceased

Brittany Murphy’s Husband Simon Monjack Found DEAD

Simon Monjack, the husband of the late actress Brittany Murphy, was found dead in his home on Sunday, May 23rd, 2010. The cause of death has not been officially announced, but it is suspected to be natural causes.

Monjack was a British screenwriter and producer who married Murphy in 2007. The couple was known to be very close, and Monjack was devastated by his wife’s sudden death in December 2009.

Many people have speculated about Monjack’s health and state of mind following Murphy’s death. Some have suggested that he was struggling with depression and substance abuse.

The news of Monjack’s death has shocked and saddened many people in the entertainment industry. Murphy’s mother, Sharon, released a statement saying, “I am heartbroken beyond words. I love you so much, Simon.”

