“Simone Inzaghi trophies”: What is Simone Inzaghi’s trophy count and when did he last win a trophy?

With a famous moniker, Inzaghi is forging his own identity as a manager

Simone Inzaghi hasn’t been a manager for long — the 47-year-old has only been a top-flight boss for less than a decade. But the longtime former Lazio player has made an impact in his brief time on the sidelines at his former club and at current side Inter Milan, whom he has guided to a Champions League final.

Coming from a famous footballing family, the younger brother of prolific striker Filippo Inzaghi has created his own name as one of the brightest minds of the Italian game. DAZN takes a look at everything Inzaghi has won as a manager so far.

How many trophies has Simone Inzaghi won?

Inzaghi has had trophy-winning stints at Lazio and Inter Milan, combining for seven trophies between the clubs so far.

Lazio

Coppa Italia: 2019



Supercoppa Italiana (x2): 2017, 2019

Inter Milan

Coppa Italia (x2): 2022, 2023



Supercoppa Italiana (x2): 2021, 2022

When was the last trophy Simone Inzaghi won?

Inzaghi’s most recent trophy was the 2023 Coppa Italia where he led Inter to a 2-1 victory over Fiorentina on May 24, 2023.

But Inzaghi’s success as a manager goes beyond just trophies. He has also developed a reputation for his tactical acumen and man-management skills.

At Lazio, Inzaghi transformed the club into a force to be reckoned with in Serie A. He took over in 2016 and within a year had led the club to a fifth-placed finish and a spot in the Europa League. The following season, he guided Lazio to a top-four finish and a return to the Champions League for the first time in over a decade.

But it was in Europe where Inzaghi really made his mark. In the 2017-18 Europa League campaign, he led Lazio to the quarterfinals, where they were eventually knocked out by Red Bull Salzburg. The following season, he guided the club to the Round of 32, where they were eliminated by Sevilla.

At Inter, Inzaghi has continued to impress. In his first season in charge, he led the club to a second-place finish in Serie A and a spot in the Champions League. But it was in the knockout stages of the competition where he really shone.

Inter knocked out defending champions Bayern Munich in the Round of 16 before dispatching Paris Saint-Germain in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, they faced Real Madrid and despite losing the first leg 1-0, Inzaghi’s side fought back in the second leg to win 2-0 and book their place in the final.

Inzaghi’s success as a manager is a testament to his dedication and hard work. He may have come from a famous footballing family, but he is forging his own identity as one of the brightest minds in the game. With his tactical acumen and man-management skills, he has proven himself to be a top-class manager and a worthy successor to the Inzaghi name.

Simone Inzaghi trophies Simone Inzaghi trophy count Last trophy won by Simone Inzaghi Simone Inzaghi football success Simone Inzaghi career achievements

News Source : Rudi Schuller

Source Link :How many trophies has Simone Inzaghi won? When was the last trophy he won?/