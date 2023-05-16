Simple Minds’ Bassist John Giblin Passes Away

John Giblin Bassist Has Died

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Giblin, the legendary bassist who played with some of the biggest names in the music industry. Giblin passed away on September 17, 2021, at the age of 64. His death has been attributed to a long-term illness.

John Giblin’s Career

John Giblin was born on September 4, 1957, in London, England. He started playing bass guitar at the age of 14 and quickly became a sought-after session musician. Over the years, Giblin played with some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush, Madonna, Phil Collins, and Simple Minds.

Giblin’s first significant gig was with the British rock band Johnny Warman’s backing band, which included other notable musicians like Simon Phillips and John Mitchell. Giblin went on to play with numerous other artists, including Kim Wilde, Tina Turner, and Roger Daltrey.

John Giblin and Simple Minds

Giblin is best known for his work with the Scottish rock band Simple Minds. He joined the band in 1990 and played bass on several of their albums, including Real Life, Good News from the Next World, and Néapolis. Giblin’s basslines were a crucial part of Simple Minds’ sound during this period, and he helped to shape their music into the iconic sound that fans know and love.

Simple Minds lead singer Jim Kerr paid tribute to Giblin on social media, writing, “John Giblin was a great musician and an even better person. He was a huge part of the Simple Minds family, and we will miss him dearly. Rest in peace, John.”

John Giblin’s Legacy

John Giblin’s contribution to the music industry cannot be overstated. He was a gifted musician who made a significant impact on the music of countless artists. His basslines were often the driving force behind some of the biggest hits of the past few decades.

Giblin’s work with Simple Minds, in particular, will be remembered as some of the most significant contributions to the band’s sound. His ability to craft memorable basslines that complemented the band’s music perfectly was unparalleled.

Final Thoughts

John Giblin’s passing is a significant loss to the music industry. He was a talented musician who made a lasting impact on the music of countless artists. His work with Simple Minds, in particular, will be remembered as some of the most significant contributions to the band’s sound. We extend our deepest condolences to John Giblin’s family, friends, and fans during this difficult time.

John Giblin obituary John Giblin Simple Minds bassist John Giblin music career Simple Minds bassist death John Giblin tribute