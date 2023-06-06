“Simpsons South Park parody”: “10 Hilarious Instances of The Simpsons Roasting South Park”

Top 10 Times The Simpsons Made Fun of South Park

Introduction

The Simpsons and South Park are two of the most popular animated sitcoms of all time. Both shows have been on the air for over two decades and have amassed a huge fan following. Over the years, the shows have had their fair share of controversies and have made fun of each other on multiple occasions. In this article, we will be looking at the top 10 times The Simpsons made fun of South Park.

1. The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show

In the episode “The Itchy & Scratchy & Poochie Show,” The Simpsons poked fun at South Park’s character, Kenny. In the episode, Poochie, a new character, is introduced to help boost ratings. However, the character is poorly received, and the executives decide to kill him off. One of the executives says, “We can’t keep killing characters every week like they do on that other show.”

2. The Simpsons Already Did It

In the South Park episode “Simpsons Already Did It,” the characters try to come up with a new idea for an episode, but everything they think of has already been done by The Simpsons. The episode was a direct reference to The Simpsons’ longevity and the fact that they have covered almost every topic imaginable.

3. Bart Gets Famous

In the episode “Bart Gets Famous,” Bart becomes a celebrity after saying a catchphrase on a children’s TV show. In one scene, Bart is introduced on a talk show, and the host says, “Our next guest is the star of a popular TV show. No, not South Park.” The line was a playful jab at South Park’s controversial reputation.

4. The Simpsons Movie

In The Simpsons Movie, Bart and Homer are seen watching TV, and a South Park episode comes on. Homer comments, “I can’t believe we’re paying to see something we get on TV for free. If we don’t watch it, we’ll lose touch with what’s hip and cool.” The joke was a reference to South Park’s popularity among younger audiences.

5. A Star Is Born Again

In the episode “A Star Is Born Again,” Homer becomes the manager of a country singer named Lurleen Lumpkin. In one scene, Lurleen’s husband accuses Homer of stealing his wife’s ideas. Homer responds, “I’m sorry, but all the good ideas have already been taken. Like in that movie, South Park.” The line was a reference to the South Park episode “The Simpsons Already Did It.”

6. The Simpsons Guy

In the Family Guy/Simpsons crossover episode “The Simpsons Guy,” Peter and Homer get into a fight, and Peter says, “You guys haven’t had a good episode since 1998.” This was a reference to the declining quality of The Simpsons in recent years.

7. Barting Over

In the episode “Barting Over,” Bart moves out of the Simpson’s house and into a loft apartment. In one scene, he is seen watching TV, and a South Park episode comes on. He quickly changes the channel and says, “That show’s still on?” The line was a reference to South Park’s longevity.

8. The Regina Monologues

In the episode “The Regina Monologues,” the Simpson family travels to London. In one scene, they visit a pub, and a group of British men are watching a rugby game on TV. One of the men says, “Let’s change it to that show where they curse and fart all the time.” The line was a reference to South Park’s vulgar humor.

9. The Fat Blue Line

In the episode “The Fat Blue Line,” Chief Wiggum becomes a TV cop. In one scene, he is seen watching a South Park episode and says, “I don’t get it.” The line was a reference to the fact that The Simpsons has been on the air for so long that some of the newer shows don’t make sense to older viewers.

10. The Simpsons Predicted South Park’s Cancellation

In the episode “Bart to the Future,” Bart sees into his future and sees that Lisa has become president. In one scene, Lisa says, “We’ve inherited quite a budget crunch from President Trump.” Bart responds, “The country’s broke? How could that be?” Lisa replies, “Well, as you know, we’ve inherited quite a deficit from President Trump.” Bart then says, “We’re the only ones left with any money. It’s up to us to save the town.” The scene was a reference to South Park’s infamous “Cancelled” episode, where the show was threatened with cancellation due to budget constraints.

Conclusion

The Simpsons and South Park are two of the most iconic animated sitcoms of all time. Both shows have made fun of each other on multiple occasions, and it’s always entertaining to see how they poke fun at each other. This article has looked at the top 10 times The Simpsons made fun of South Park. While the two shows may have their differences, they both have a huge fan following and have left an indelible mark on the world of television.

