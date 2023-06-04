Singapore Laksa Recipe: Searching for the Perfect Singapore Laksa Recipe in Singapore

I Went To Singapore To Find The ULTIMATE Singapore Laksa Recipe

Singapore is a food lover’s paradise, with a diverse range of cuisines and flavors to satisfy any palate. Among the many dishes on offer, one of the most popular and iconic is laksa. Laksa is a spicy noodle soup that combines Chinese and Malay influences, and is a staple of Singaporean cuisine.

Exploring Singapore’s Laksa Scene

During a recent trip to Singapore, I was determined to find the ultimate laksa recipe. I started my quest in the heart of the city, at the famous hawker center in Chinatown. Hawker centers are bustling open-air markets where vendors sell a variety of street food, and they are a must-visit for any foodie in Singapore.

I tried several laksa dishes at the Chinatown hawker center, but none of them quite lived up to my expectations. The flavors were good, but the soup lacked the depth and complexity that I was looking for. Undeterred, I continued my search.

Next, I headed to the Katong neighborhood, which is known for its Peranakan cuisine. Peranakan food is a blend of Chinese and Malay influences, and is characterized by its use of spices and herbs. I tried several laksa dishes in Katong, and while they were all delicious, none of them quite hit the mark.

The Ultimate Laksa Recipe

Just when I was starting to think that my search was fruitless, I stumbled upon a small restaurant in the Joo Chiat neighborhood. The restaurant was called 328 Katong Laksa, and it had a reputation for serving some of the best laksa in Singapore.

I ordered a bowl of laksa, and as soon as I took my first sip, I knew that I had found what I was looking for. The soup was rich and creamy, with just the right amount of spice. The noodles were perfectly cooked, and the toppings – which included shrimp, fish cake, and tofu – were all fresh and flavorful.

After finishing my bowl of laksa, I asked the owner of the restaurant if he would be willing to share his recipe with me. To my surprise, he agreed, and I spent the next few hours watching him prepare the dish and taking notes.

Ingredients:

500g thick rice noodles

500ml coconut milk

500ml chicken stock

1 tablespoon tamarind paste

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon salt

1 tablespoon chili paste

1 tablespoon shrimp paste

1 stalk lemongrass, bruised

1 inch ginger, sliced

1 onion, sliced

4 cloves garlic, minced

300g shrimp, peeled and deveined

300g fish cake, sliced

200g tofu puffs, sliced

1 lime, cut into wedges

1 handful bean sprouts

1 handful cilantro leaves

Instructions:

Soak the rice noodles in cold water for 30 minutes, then drain and set aside. In a large pot, heat the coconut milk and chicken stock over medium heat. Add the tamarind paste, sugar, salt, chili paste, shrimp paste, lemongrass, ginger, onion, and garlic. Stir to combine. Bring the soup to a boil, then reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Add the shrimp, fish cake, and tofu puffs to the soup and cook for an additional 5 minutes. Divide the noodles among 4 bowls, then ladle the soup over the noodles. Garnish with lime wedges, bean sprouts, and cilantro leaves.

There you have it – the ultimate Singapore laksa recipe. It may take a bit of effort to make, but the end result is well worth it. Give it a try and see for yourself why laksa is one of Singapore’s most beloved dishes.

