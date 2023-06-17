Singapore nurse investigated for alleged killing of kitten in Bali

“Singapore-registered nurse” : Singapore-registered nurse investigated for alleged killing of kitten in Bali resort
Indonesian police are investigating an alleged incident involving a Singapore-registered nurse who is accused of killing a kitten during his stay at a dive resort in Bali in June. The man is also being investigated for trespassing and theft. The Utama Villa Tulamben resort reported the incident to the authorities and, according to a Facebook post by the resort, a six-week-old kitten was found dead outside the resort, having been thrown over the wall in a plastic bag with a cable tie tightened around its neck. The man and his companion, both registered nurses, were identified by the resort.
News Source : The Star Online
