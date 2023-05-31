“Singapore wealth report”: Knight Frank’s Wealth Report: Singapore’s Top 1% Requires a Net Worth of US$3.5 Million – Mothership.SG

The Threshold to be in the Top 1% of Wealthiest People in Singapore is US$3.5 Million

If you want to be part of the top 1% of the wealthiest people in Singapore, your net worth needs to be US$3.5 million (S$4.74 million). This information was released on May 16, 2023, by Knight Frank’s Wealth Report.

Singapore Has the Highest Threshold

Compared to other countries, Singapore has the highest threshold in Asia required to be in the top 1% in terms of individual net wealth. For instance, Malaysia only requires US$485,000 (S$656,673) to be in the top 1%. Hong Kong is second, with a threshold of US$3.4 million (S$4.6 million) in the top 1%, followed by Japan at US$1.7 million (S$2.3 million), China at US$960,000 (S$1.29 million), Malaysia at US$485,000 (S$656,673), and the Philippines at US$57,000 (S$77,176).

Defining a High-Net-Worth Individual

In the report, a high-net-worth individual is someone with a net worth of US$1 million or more, including their primary residence.

Increasing Number of Millionaires

The number of millionaires in Singapore whose net wealth is above US$1 million (S$1,354,035) has increased from 519,619 in 2021 to 570,548 in 2022, according to Knight Frank’s report. In addition, it is projected that in 2027, the number will further increase to 815,699. There are also 4,498 individuals in 2022 whose net worth is considered “ultra-high” as it is above US$30 million (S$40,611,750). This is compared to 2021 when the number of individuals whose net worth was more than US$30 million was 4,206. It is projected that the number will continue to rise to 5,293 in 2027.

Conclusion

The Wealth Report published by Knight Frank provides valuable information for individuals who want to know more about the wealthiest people in different countries. While Singapore has the highest threshold in Asia required to be in the top 1% of individual net wealth, the number of millionaires and ultra-high-net-worth individuals is increasing every year. It will be interesting to see how this trend continues in the future.

Singapore wealth report High net worth individuals in Singapore Wealth distribution in Singapore Average net worth in Singapore Singapore’s top 1% earners

News Source : mothership.sg

Source Link :You need to have US$3.5 million net worth to be top 1% in S’pore: Knight Frank’s wealth report – Mothership.SG/