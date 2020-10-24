Singer Angela Bofill Death News is a Hoax : Angela Bofill is not dead but alive.

Singer Angela Bofill has taking to social media to debunk her death rumore , according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.

My Manager Rich Engel just informed me that I died. Thank you everyone for reaching out, but I am very much on the right side of the grass. Posted by Angela Bofill on Saturday, October 24, 2020 Before then news of her death was circulating on all social media platforms.

” Yolanda on Twitter: “So sad to learn #AngelaBofill has passed away. This is one of my favorite of her songs. #RIPAngelaBofill Check out “Tonight I Give In” by Angela Bofill on Amazon Music. ”

So sad to learn #AngelaBofill has passed away. This is one of my favorite of her songs. #RIPAngelaBofill Check out "Tonight I Give In" by Angela Bofill on Amazon Music. https://t.co/KJ852dNjG4 — Yolanda (@ScarlettYoli) October 24, 2020

Tributes

It has already been a shitty Saturday morning with the passing of Jerry Jeff Walker. And now I am hearing that beloved Angela Bofill has died. I can’t find any “legit” source – and I am hoping that someone can confirm. Point me to it if you know. 2020 has been a nightmare. — RadioGeisha (@RadioGeisha) October 24, 2020

Rest In Peace Light ✨and Music to one of my all-time favorite “sangers,”

glorious Angela Bofill https://t.co/ylq5OkexVS — ❤️‍♀️ (@SunSing) October 24, 2020

No I don’t think she did. An episode of Unsung revealed she had a daughter and granddaughter! Years after the stroke she was doing a series of concerts “The Angela Bofill Experience” where she had Maysa Leaks & others sing her songs & Angela narrated. Saw it at NYC’s Blue Note. — A.J. Muhammad (@AJMuhammad3) October 24, 2020

Unbelievable. Unimaginable. Heartbreaking. Devastating. Darling Angela, thank you so much for blessing the world with your voice and poignant music. You were a star on Earth and your light transcends time My angel of music, rest sweet one. You did it #angelabofill pic.twitter.com/mMqq9scxzM — Moody Z ✨ (@EssenceofZ) October 24, 2020

Angela Bofill was right there in my most listened to artist ever. There was something abt her voice to me in particular tht felt familiar and powerful, and warm, like “I Try” JESUS, a fuckin song. Like those last few minutes are a shot of your face drink by a warm fire in winter

this is the one ✨ > “Under The Moon and Over the Sky”

RIP the great Angela Bofill

2020 continues to outdo itself https://t.co/fVL854P2TC — CrissieP #OGVoter (@CrissieP) October 24, 2020