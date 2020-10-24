Singer Angela Bofill Death News is a Hoax : Angela Bofill is not dead but alive. 

Singer Angela Bofill Death News is a Hoax : Angela Bofill is not dead but alive.

Singer Angela Bofill has taking to social media to debunk her death rumore , according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 24, 2020.

My Manager Rich Engel just informed me that I died. Thank you everyone for reaching out, but I am very much on the right side of the grass.

Before then news of her death was circulating on all social media platforms.

” Yolanda on Twitter: “So sad to learn #AngelaBofill has passed away. This is one of my favorite of her songs. #RIPAngelaBofill Check out “Tonight I Give In” by Angela Bofill on Amazon Music. ”

Angela Bofill was right there in my most listened to artist ever. There was something abt her voice to me in particular tht felt familiar and powerful, and warm, like “I Try” JESUS, a fuckin song. Like those last few minutes are a shot of your face drink by a warm fire in winter

 

