Singer of ‘Girl From Ipanema’, Astrud Gilberto, Passes Away at 83

Astrud Gilberto, ‘Girl From Ipanema’ Singer, Dead At 83

Brazilian singer Astrud Gilberto, best known for her hit song “The Girl From Ipanema,” passed away at the age of 83. Gilberto rose to fame in the 1960s with her distinctive voice and smooth bossa nova sound.

“The Girl From Ipanema” was a collaboration between Gilberto, her husband João Gilberto, and composer Antonio Carlos Jobim. The song became an international sensation and won a Grammy Award in 1965.

Gilberto continued to perform and record music throughout her career, releasing over 20 albums. She was known for her unique style and ability to blend jazz, samba, and bossa nova.

Fans and fellow musicians have expressed their condolences on social media, remembering Gilberto as a true icon of Brazilian music.

