Singer Sanath Nandasiri dies at 81.

Renowned Sri Lankan singer and composer, Sanath Nandasiri, has passed away at the age of 81. Nandasiri had been receiving medical treatment at a private hospital in the capital city of Colombo when he breathed his last.

The news of Nandasiri’s death has come as a shock to fans and admirers of the veteran artist who had been a prominent fixture in the Sri Lankan music scene for over five decades. Known for his soulful renditions of classical and contemporary music, Nandasiri had won the hearts of music enthusiasts across the island nation with his rich voice and impeccable musicality.

Born on 16 December 1941 in Galle, Nandasiri began his music career in the 1960s and went on to become one of the most celebrated artists in the country. Some of his most popular songs include “Kandu Para Atha Aine,” “Sanda Sithe,” and “Kuweniye Ma.”

Throughout his career, Nandasiri collaborated with several renowned artists and musicians, both in Sri Lanka and abroad. He also won numerous awards for his contributions to the Sri Lankan music industry, including the Presidential Award of Sri Lanka for his outstanding achievements in the field of arts in 2018.

Nandasiri’s death has left a void in the Sri Lankan music scene, and fans and fellow artists have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to his legacy. Many have highlighted his unique style, melodious voice, and contributions to preserving and promoting traditional Sri Lankan music.

In conclusion, Sanath Nandasiri’s passing marks the end of an era and a great loss to the Sri Lankan music fraternity. Nonetheless, his music will continue to live on and inspire future generations of musicians and music enthusiasts.

Veteran Singer and composer Sanath Nandasiri has passed away at the age of 81 while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.- https://t.co/008YhMJ2la pic.twitter.com/EtiQu4VHuM— Gold FM (@goldfmlk) March 28, 2023

