Singer Zhao Yingjun Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Singer Zhao Yingjun has Died .
Death Notice for Today February 3. 2021
Singer Zhao Yingjun has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 3. 2021.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
[trending] Singer #ZhaoYingjun passes away from cancer at the age of 43. He last sang the promotional theme song 'Flower' for film, #ALittleRedFlower. RIP and condolences to family and friends 🕯️ pic.twitter.com/Rfl1ZHmVGP
— c-drama tweets (@dramapotatoes) February 3, 2021
c-drama tweets @dramapotatoes [trending] Singer #ZhaoYingjun passes away from cancer at the age of 43. He last sang the promotional theme song ‘Flower’ for film, #ALittleRedFlower. RIP and condolences to family and friends
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.