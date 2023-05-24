“Singer’s Net Worth”: How Much Was the Singer’s Wealth?

Tina Turner: The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

Tina Turner was a legendary musician and actress who left behind an impressive net worth. Known as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll”, she had a career that spanned over six decades and earned her eight Grammy wins. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at how Tina Turner made her money, her net worth, and other interesting facts about her life.

What Was Tina Turner’s Net Worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Tina Turner had a net worth of $250 million. This impressive amount was the result of her successful career as a musician and actress.

How Did Tina Turner Make Money?

Tina Turner’s music career was the primary source of her income. Her powerful voice and timeless beauty made her an icon and a musical legend. Her hits, such as “Proud Mary”, “What’s Love Got to Do With It”, and “A Fool in Love”, were popular across different genres including rock, R&B, soul, and pop. Apart from her music career, Tina also appeared on the big screen as an actress, with roles in films such as Tommy and What’s Love Got to Do with It.

In 2021, Tina Turner sold her likeness, music and image rights to BMG for a sum of $50 million.

Was Tina Turner Married?

Tina Turner was married twice in her lifetime. She first married Ike Turner, a musician, in 1962. However, the relationship was tumultuous, and the couple split in 1978. Tina then married music executive Erwin Bach in 2013, and the two remained together until her death.

Does Tina Turner Have Kids?

Tina Turner had four children during her lifetime. Her first child, Craig, was born in 1958 with Raymond Hill, a saxophonist who played for the band Kings of Rhythm. After marrying Ike Turner, the couple had their son Ronnie Turner in 1960. Tina also adopted Ike’s two children, Ike Jr. Turner and Michael Turner, whom he shared with his ex-wife Lorraine Taylor.

Tragically, Tina lost her eldest son, Craig, to suicide in July 2018. Four years later, Ronnie’s wife, Afida Turner, announced his death on Instagram. He was 62.

How Did Tina Turner Die?

Tina Turner passed away at the age of 83 after battling a long illness at her home in Zurich, Switzerland. Her death was announced in a statement on social media on Wednesday, May 24, 2022.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner,” the statement read. “With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Conclusion

Tina Turner’s contribution to music and entertainment is unparalleled. She was a trailblazer in the industry and an inspiration to many. Her net worth is a testament to her hard work and success in the music industry. While her death was a loss to the world, her music and legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Celebrity net worth Musician earnings Wealth of famous singers Income of popular artists Financial success of music icons

News Source : In Touch Weekly

Source Link :How Much Money the Singer Had/