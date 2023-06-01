Singing Career Earnings: Age, Earnings, and Boyfriend: The Story of a Successful Singing Career

Toni Braxton Net Worth, Biography, Age, Husband, Height, Weight, Career, and More

Introduction

Toni Braxton is an American R&B singer, songwriter, actress, and television personality who has a net worth of $12 million. In this article, we will delve into her life, career, and various interesting facts.

Biography

Toni Braxton was born on October 7, 1967, in Severn, Maryland. She grew up in a strict religious household as the eldest of six children. Her parents had different careers – her father was in the ministry and her mother used to sing but switched to being a cosmetologist. As a child, Braxton discovered her love for singing and would perform with her siblings during church choir performances. She attended Bowie State University but ultimately left to pursue a career in music.

Career Highlights

Braxton started her music career by becoming a member of The Braxton R&B group in the early 1990s. However, it was her solo career that elevated her to stardom with hit singles such as “Break My Heart” and “Breathe Again.” She has won seven Grammy Awards and other prestigious accolades such as nine Billboard Music Awards and three American Music Awards. Braxton also ventured into acting by playing roles in movies like “Kingdom Come” and “Twist of Faith.” She has appeared on well-known reality shows such as “Dancing with the Stars” and “Braxton Family Values.”

Net Worth

Toni Braxton’s estimated net worth is $12 million. She has earned this through her successful music career and various business ventures covering many industries, including Broadway plays and fine arts. The Lupus LA Toni Braxton Skincare Collection, which donates a portion of its profits towards lupus research, is one of her successful ventures.

Family and Relationship Information

Toni Braxton has been married twice. Her first marriage was to Keri Lewis of the R&B group Mint Condition, and they ended their marriage after twelve years. They have two sons named Denim and Diesel. In 2018, Braxton announced her engagement to her fiancé, Birdman, who is a rapper and the CEO of Cash Money Records.

Interesting Facts

Braxton has been transparent about her struggles with Lupus, which she was diagnosed with in 2008. She has faced financial troubles and has filed for bankruptcy twice. Despite these challenges, she maintains an admirable net worth thanks to a flourishing musical career and successful ventures in various businesses.

Social Media Accounts

Braxton has a significant following on social media platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

Conclusion

Toni Braxton’s life and career are nothing short of phenomenal. She has accomplished enormous things in the music industry and is now known across the globe. Her estimated net worth of $12 million is a clear indication of how dedicated and hard-working she truly is.

