“Singing career income”: The Expected Net Worth, Age and Income of Lynsey Bartilson’s Singing Career in 2023

Lynsey Bartilson Net Worth, Biography, Age, Husband, Height, Weight, and More

Lynsey Bartilson is a well-known actress, singer, and dancer with a net worth of $3 million. She gained fame for her role as Lily Finnerty in the TV series Grounded for Life from 2001 to 2005, receiving critical acclaim for her acting skills. Apart from acting, Lynsey is also a skilled dancer and singer, making her a triple threat in the entertainment industry. Here are some more details about her life and career:

Lynsey Bartilson Net Worth and Growth

Lynsey Bartilson’s net worth is $3 million, and it continues to grow each year due to her ongoing success and commitment to her craft. She has achieved a spot on the list of most famous TV actresses, thanks to her immense skills and perseverance in the competitive field of show business. Here’s a breakdown of her net worth growth:

Net Worth in 2023: $3.0 Million

Net Worth in 2022: $2.8 Million

Net Worth in 2021: $2.6 Million

Net Worth in 2020: $2.4 Million

Net Worth in 2019: $2.2 Million

Lynsey Bartilson Biography

Lynsey Bartilson was born on July 1, 1983, in Edina, Minnesota, US. She moved to Los Angeles with her family at the age of four and grew up alongside her brother Matthew Bartilson. Lynsey discovered her passion for dancing at a young age and won a solo title at the age of seven. She started acting at the age of nine, appearing on TV and in professional musical theater productions across Los Angeles. Here are some more details about her life:

Full Name: Lynsey Marie Bartilson

Nick Name: Lynsey Bartilson

Date of Birth: July 1, 1983

Age: 39 years old

Birthplace: Edina, Minnesota, USA

Nationality: American

Hair Color: Red

Eye Color: Hazel Brown

Height: 5′ 3″

Weight: 53 Kg

Education: N/A

Parents: Father: Stanley Wayne Bartilson Jr. Mother: Laurie Jo

Siblings: Matthew Bartilson

Spouse: Cru Moore

Children: Robert Camden Moore, William Mackenzie Moore, and Thomas Tahoe Moore

Profession: Actress, dancer, singer

Net Worth: $3 Million

Lynsey Bartilson Career and Awards

Lynsey Bartilson started her acting career at a young age and appeared in several TV shows and musical theater productions. She won critical acclaim for her role as Lily Finnerty in Grounded for Life and also won a Dramalogue Award for playing Young Maxine in Situation Tragedy. Here are some of her top hit movies and TV shows:

Grounded for Life (2001 – 2005)

Online Gamer (Since 2009)

Kidsongs (1987 – 1998)

The X’s (2005 – 2006)

Bad Roomies (2015)

This Is Christmas

Lynsey Bartilson Relationship

Lynsey Bartilson is married to her boyfriend, Cru Moore, whom she started dating in 2014. The couple got married in September 2016 after two years of dating and have three children together. Lynsey frequently posts updates about her family on her Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Lynsey Bartilson Social Media Accounts

Lynsey Bartilson is highly active on her social media accounts, using Instagram and Twitter to connect with her fans and give updates about her upcoming projects. Here are her social media account details:

Instagram: Almost 4.9K Followers (Click here)

Twitter: N/A (Click here)

Facebook: N/A (Click here)

YouTube: N/A (Click here)

Education

Lynsey Bartilson studied acting, singing, and dancing at the Professional School for the Arts in California and Lee Strasberg Theatre Institute. Despite her busy schedule as a child actor, she completed high school through homeschooling. Lynsey continued to improve herself through workshops and classes, contributing to her success in entertainment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the net worth of Lynsey Bartilson?

The net worth of Lynsey Bartilson is $3 Million.

What is the net worth of Lynsey Bartilson?

The net worth of Lynsey Bartilson is $3 Million.

Lynsey is 5 feet and 3 inches tall.

How tall is Lynsey?

Lynsey is 5 feet and 3 inches tall.

Bartilson was born on July 1, 1983.

When was Bartilson born?

Bartilson was born on July 1, 1983.

Yes, Lynsey Bartilson is married.

Is Lynsey Bartilson married?

Yes, Lynsey Bartilson is married.

Lynsey has three children: Robert Camden Moore, William Mackenzie Moore, and Thomas Tahoe Moore.

Overall, Lynsey Bartilson has had a successful career in entertainment, showcasing her acting, singing, and dancing skills. With her net worth continuing to grow, she remains one of the most famous TV actresses in the industry.

