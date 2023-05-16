Singing Income: Earnings, Age, Girlfriend, and Assets in a Singing Career

Raz-B Net Worth and Biography: A Look Into the Life of the American Singer and Actor

Who is Raz-B?

Raz-B is an American singer and actor who gained recognition in the music industry as a member of the group B2K. He was born De’Mario Monte Thornton on June 13, 1985, in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Raz-B has been interested in music since a young age and started his career in the industry as a singer and performer.

Raz-B’s Career and Achievements

Raz-B released his debut single with B2K in 2002 called “Uh Huh,” which became successful and helped him gain recognition in the industry. He later released other successful singles such as “Gots Ta Be,” “Why I Love You,” and “Girlfriend.” His singles have become commercially successful and topped music charts.

In 2002, Raz-B released his debut album, “B2K,” which topped the music charts of the Billboard 200 and US R&B. His other albums include “Pandemonium,” “Santa Hooked Me Up,” and “The Remixes – Volume.” He released his last album in 2004 called “B2K Greatest Hits,” which reached the US R&B at 76.

Raz-B has also made a name for himself in the film industry, making his debut in the movie “You Got Served” in 2004, where he played the role of Vick. He has also worked on other films such as “Pieces of a Dream,” “Love Sick Diaries,” and “Caged Innocence.” Raz-B has also appeared in the television show “Noah’s Arc,” where he played the role of Tashi in 2006.

Raz-B’s Net Worth

As of 2023, Raz-B’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million. His primary income source is the fees he charges for releasing songs and albums. He also makes money from his singing performances and acting in the film industry, which contributes a significant part to his net worth.

Raz-B’s Personal Life

Raz-B has managed to keep his personal life private, and not much is known about his relationships. He has no spouse or children.

Conclusion

Raz-B is a well-known American singer and actor who has made a successful career in the music and film industry. He has released various singles and albums, making him famous, and has also worked in films and television shows. Raz-B has a net worth of $2 million, which he has earned through his profession as a singer and actor. Despite his success, he has managed to keep his personal life private.

Singing career salary Age range for successful singers Celebrity singing girlfriends Managing and increasing assets as a singer Income streams for professional singers

News Source : CAknowledge

Source Link :Singing Career Income Age Gf Assets/