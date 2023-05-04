Single-car crash Today : Man killed in single-car accident in Frederica – Latest news from WDEL

Details of the Crash

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday night in Frederica. The victim was a 40-year-old man from Frederica. According to State Police, the car was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a row of trees on Jackson Street near Front Street. Unfortunately, the driver was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene of the accident.

Closure of Jackson Street

The crash and subsequent investigation led to the closure of a portion of Jackson Street for approximately three hours. The name of the victim has not been released as of yet.

Investigation

The Collision Reconstruction Unit at Troop 3 is still investigating the crash. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call 302-698-8451 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333.