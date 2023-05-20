“sinus infection brain swelling”: Sinus Infection Triggers Brain Swelling, Rendering 20-year-old Hastings Woman Speechless

Hastings Woman Left Unable to Communicate After Sinus Infection Travels to Her Brain

Leeanne Brackley, a 20-year-old woman from Hastings, has been left unable to talk or communicate after a sinus infection spread to her brain. According to her friends and family, she went to A&E with constant headaches and other symptoms following the infection. She was then admitted to a high dependency neurological unit after the infection caused her brain to swell.

To help towards the costs of Leeanne’s medical care and specialist equipment, Leonie Sian has set up a GoFundMe page on behalf of Leeanne and her family. The page has so far raised over £2,600 against a target of £10,000.

Leeanne is a former student of Leonie’s who runs the Showcase Performance Company in Hastings. Leonie said that the fundraising is close to her heart because Leeanne is a wonderful, caring, kind, and talented young lady who is going through a difficult time.

According to Leonie, Leeanne was transferred to Brighton as doctors suspected she might have had a bleed on her brain. After tests, doctors explained that her sinus infection had travelled from her nose to the front part of her brain, causing a serious infection and a large amount of swelling. Over the course of the week, Leeanne had to undergo numerous tests and scans and had to have two invasive and major brain surgeries, including one in which part of her skull was removed to release pressure from her swollen brain.

As a result of these surgeries, Leeanne has been left with an incredibly weak right side and is currently unable to talk. However, she has been communicating through hand signals and attempting to smile. She has also been measured for a helmet to protect her head as part of her skull has been removed.

Jen, Leeanne’s mum, has been staying in Brighton and is by her daughter’s side every day, supporting her from morning to evening. However, the family has had to pay for an Airbnb room, which is incredibly costly.

Discussions have taken place regarding Leeanne’s long recovery and the adaptive things she will need. This includes a chair with a high enough back to support her neck and head, an elevated bed, and an adapted bathroom. The road ahead is a long one for Leeanne and her family, but they have the support of their community.

Leonie has set up the GoFundMe page with the permission of Jen and Gareth, Leeanne’s parents. The page aims to alleviate some of the financial strain in the coming weeks and months and to ensure that Leeanne has everything she could possibly need in the near and distant future.

In conclusion, Leeanne’s situation is a reminder of how serious sinus infections can be, and how they can travel to other parts of the body if left untreated. It is also a reminder of the importance of community support during times of crisis and the power of fundraising to alleviate some of the financial burden of medical care.

News Source : Richard Gladstone

Source Link :Hastings woman, 20, left ‘unable to talk’ after sinus infection causes brain to swell/