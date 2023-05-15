Sinus infection: Title: Neglected Chronic Sinus Infections Can Lead to Severe Consequences.

The Hidden Cause of Recurring Sinus Infections

Have you ever noticed that your sinus infection is primarily just on one side of your face? Have you been on multiple antibiotics for “sinus” only to feel minimally better for sometimes only weeks to a month or two?

If you have experienced the above symptoms, it might be time to investigate a possible hidden cause of your recurring sinus infections. In many cases, the roots of the upper teeth extend up into the floor of the sinus, and an abscess in an upper tooth can readily extend up through the floor of the sinus.

The inside of the tooth is filled with bacteria, and until this is cleaned out, or removed with an extraction, the infection will continue. Antibiotics alone cannot address the bacteria effectively inside an abscessed tooth because there is no blood supply left to the inside of the tooth. The antibiotic taken by mouth is distributed throughout the body through the bloodstream, and if there is no blood supply to the inside of the tooth, these bacteria never see the antibiotic, and they continue to live quite happily.

The Solution

The solution to this recurring problem is a very high-quality root canal cleans and disinfects, and plugs the root tips from the continual resupply of bacteria on the floor of the sinus. A second option would be extraction to remove the offending tooth.

If you think you might be experiencing the described condition, it is essential to contact your dentist or an endodontist and schedule x-rays, pulp testing, and an exam of your teeth to investigate further. Multiple rounds of antibiotics are not only ineffective but also very unhealthy for your gut flora and could possibly cause diarrhea that will cause the need for hospitalization.

Contact an Endodontist

Don’t let recurring sinus infections weigh you down. Contact an endodontist today to find a lasting solution to your problem.

