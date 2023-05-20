Sipahi Zameer Ahmed, Sipahi Mudassir Shaheed, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer. : Three soldiers martyred, Sipahi Zameer Ahmed, Sipahi Mudassir Shaheed, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer identified as victims

“Martyred Soldiers Identified as Sipahi Zameer Ahmed, Sipahi Mudassir Shaheed, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer in Balochistan Attack: Suspected Terrorist Killed”

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday that a group of terrorists attacked a security forces check-post in Zarghoon, Marget area of Balochistan, resulting in the martyrdom of three soldiers and the killing of one terrorist. The soldiers were identified as Sipahi Zameer Ahmed, Sipahi Mudassir Shaheed, and Lance Naik Abdul Qadeer. The ISPR stated that the security forces retaliated quickly to the attack, pushing back the terrorists. A likely hideout of the fleeing terrorists has been identified by the forces, and a deliberate blocking and sanitisation operation has been launched in response. The operation is progressing well, and the security forces are maintaining pressure to prevent the militants from escaping the area. The ISPR emphasized that the security forces remain determined to thwart any attempts to sabotage peace, stability, and progress in Balochistan.

News Source : Web Desk

