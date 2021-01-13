Sir David Barclay Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sir David Barclay has Died .
Sir David Barclay has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Sir David Barclay – the identical twin, media tycoon and former owner of the Ritz – has died aged 86 https://t.co/76Bw8KJHdH pic.twitter.com/itYqO35kBY
— Tatler (@Tatlermagazine) January 13, 2021
Tatler @Tatlermagazine Sir David Barclay – the identical twin, media tycoon and former owner of the Ritz – has died aged 86 https://trib.al/IIq3nXT
