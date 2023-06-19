Sir Michael Hopkins, Architect of the Mound Stand, Passes Away: Details of His Death and Cause of Demise

RIP Sir Michael Hopkins: The Architect Behind Mound Stand

Sir Michael Hopkins, the renowned architect behind the iconic Mound Stand at Lord’s Cricket Ground, has passed away. He died on December 8, 2021, at the age of 87.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet, but his contributions to the world of architecture will be remembered for years to come. Sir Michael Hopkins founded Hopkins Architects with his wife, Patricia, in 1976, and together they created some of the most innovative and inspiring buildings around the world.

His influence on the architectural landscape is undeniable, and his legacy will continue to be celebrated by those who knew him and those who have been inspired by his work. The world has lost a great talent, and he will be sorely missed.

