Sir Rabbie Namaliu dead.

This afternoon, Sir Rabbie Namaliu has departed from this world.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sir Rabbie Namaliu, a distinguished and respected statesman who made significant contributions to Papua New Guinea and the international community.

Sir Rabbie Namaliu, who served as Papua New Guinea’s prime minister from 1988 to 1992, was a visionary leader who worked tirelessly to promote democracy, economic growth, and social development in his country. He played a key role in the negotiations that led to the signing of the Bougainville Peace Agreement in 2001 and was widely recognized for his efforts to promote regional cooperation and integration in the Pacific.

Throughout his career, Sir Rabbie Namaliu demonstrated a deep commitment to serving his people and promoting their interests. He was a tireless advocate for social justice and human rights and was respected by all who knew him for his integrity, humility, and wisdom.

Sir Rabbie Namaliu’s passing is a great loss to Papua New Guinea and to the international community. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of leaders to come, as they work to build a better world based on the principles of peace, cooperation, and justice.

We extend our deepest condolences to Sir Rabbie Namaliu’s family and loved ones, as well as to the people of Papua New Guinea, who have lost a true son of their nation. May his soul rest in peace, and may his memory continue to inspire us all to strive for a world that is more just, equitable, and peaceful.

Source : @carlie_tweets



