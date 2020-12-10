Sir W. Arthur Lewis Cause of Death : Google is honoring celebrated economist/professor Sir W Arthur Lewis
Google is honoring celebrated economist/professor Sir W Arthur Lewis with a Doodle 41 years from the day he was awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in economics. Don’t know him? Challenge yourself now.
Google celebrates economist & professor, Sir W Arthur Lewis, with a doodle https://t.co/1XL4x0MTnm via @YouTube
— MOS (@mister_mos) December 10, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.