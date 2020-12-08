Siraj Qasim Teli Death -Dead – Obituary : Siraj Qasim Teli of pakistan has Died .
Siraj Qasim Teli has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
[Very saddened to hear about the passing away of #SirajQasimTeli Pakistan lost an institution today] pic.twitter.com/SVCR0DIgCp
— Ali Zaidi News (@AliZaidiNews) December 8, 2020
Ali Zaidi News @AliZaidiNews [Very saddened to hear about the passing away of #SirajQasimTeli Pakistan lost an institution today]
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.