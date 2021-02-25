Siraj Qasim Teli sahib Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Siraj Qasim Teli sahib has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

RT @Hammad_Azhar: Im deeply saddened to hear of the death of Siraj Qasim Teli sahib. I frequently interacted with him on issues facing Karachi’s business community and learnt from his valuable experiences and advise. Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’unRead More —————————————————————————————

