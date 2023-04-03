Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein dies aged 80.

At the age of 80, Seymour Stein, the co-founder of Sire Records who famously discovered Madonna, Talking Heads, and the Ramones, has passed away.

Seymour Stein, the co-founder of Sire Records, has passed away at the age of 80. Stein, who was responsible for discovering a number of legendary acts including Madonna, Talking Heads, and the Ramones, has been praised by many as being one of the most important figures in the music industry.

Throughout his career, Stein played a major role in shaping the punk and new wave movements of the 1970s and 80s. He was known for his keen ear for talent and his ability to spot emerging trends in music before they had become mainstream. His signings of iconic bands such as The Smiths, Depeche Mode, and The Cure helped to define the sound of the era and continue to influence artists to this day.

Stein’s legacy is felt not only in the music that he helped to create, but in the way that he worked with and supported artists. He was known for his dedication to his acts, often investing his own money in their careers and providing them with the guidance and support they needed to succeed.

While Stein was undoubtedly one of the greatest A&R men of all time, his work was not without controversy. He was criticized for his handling of Madonna’s early career, with some accusing him of exploiting the young singer for his own gain. Despite this, it is widely acknowledged that without Stein’s guidance and support, Madonna may never have become the icon that she is today.

In the years leading up to his death, Stein had become something of a legend in the music industry. He continued to attend concerts and festivals, and was always on the lookout for the next big thing. His passion for music never waned, and he remained a fixture in the industry until the very end.

Stein’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief from fans and musicians alike. Many have taken to social media to pay tribute to the man who helped to shape the sound of a generation. His contribution to music will never be forgotten, and his influence will be felt for years to come.

Source : @stereogum

Seymour Stein, the Sire Records co-founder who signed legendary acts like @Madonna, Talking Heads, and the Ramones, has died at 80 https://t.co/WCz21Wozyx — Stereogum (@stereogum) April 3, 2023

