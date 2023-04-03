Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein dies at 80.

At 80 years old, Seymour Stein passed away. He was a co-founder of Sire Records, a former vice president at Warner Bros. Records, and a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who played a significant role in launching the careers of renowned artists like Madonna, Talking Heads, The Replacements, The Smiths, The Pretenders, and more.

Stein’s contributions to the music industry were immense. He founded Sire Records in 1966 and quickly set out to sign up and coming artists who he thought had the potential for success. His intuition proved right time and time again, and Sire Records went on to become one of the most respected labels in the business.

In the late 70s and early 80s, Stein signed a string of critically acclaimed bands, many of whom went on to become household names. Talking Heads, The Smiths, and The Replacements were all brought to the label by Stein, and he worked tirelessly to promote their music to a wider audience.

In 1982, Stein signed Madonna to Sire Records, and the rest is history. Madonna went on to become one of the biggest-selling artists of all time, and Stein is widely credited with helping to launch her career.

Stein’s impact on the music industry is immeasurable. His visionary approach to signing and promoting new talent has influenced countless other record industry professionals, and many of the artists he worked with continue to be held in high esteem to this day.

As news of his passing has spread, tributes from musicians and fans have poured in. Many have cited Stein as a mentor and a friend, someone who believed in them when no one else did. His legacy will undoubtedly live on for many years to come, as his contributions to the music industry continue to be felt around the world.

Seymour Stein, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member who was the co-founder of Sire Records, the former vice president at Warner Bros. Records and helped break Madonna, Talking Heads, The Replacements, The Smiths, The Pretenders, and many others has died at age 80. pic.twitter.com/6IMwvbtSSa — Eric Alper (@ThatEricAlper) April 3, 2023

