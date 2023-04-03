Sire Records founder Seymour Stein dies at 80.

At the age of 80, Seymour Stein, the founder of Sire Records and an instrumental figure in the rise of Madonna, Talking Heads, and other notable artists, has passed away.

Seymour Stein, the founder of iconic record label Sire Records, passed away at the age of 80. Throughout his career, Stein helped to launch the careers of some of the most influential artists in music, including Madonna, Talking Heads, The Ramones, The Smiths, and many others. His contributions to the music industry have been immeasurable, and he will be greatly missed.

Stein began his career in the record industry as a teenager, working in a record store in his hometown of Brooklyn. He quickly moved up the ranks, becoming a record promoter for Billboard magazine and later, a vice president at Warner Bros. Records. In 1966, Stein founded Sire Records, which would go on to become one of the most important independent labels in the world.

Over the course of his career, Stein demonstrated an incredible ear for talent, signing artists who would go on to define entire genres of music. In the late 70s, he signed The Ramones, who would become pioneers of the punk rock movement. He also signed Talking Heads, who would become one of the most innovative and influential bands of the era.

But perhaps Stein’s biggest success story was his discovery of Madonna. Stein signed the then-unknown singer in 1982, and helped her to craft her image and sound, launching her to superstardom in the process. Madonna would go on to become one of the most successful recording artists of all time, and her impact on popular culture cannot be overstated.

Stein’s legacy in the music industry is enormous. He was a true pioneer, a man who believed in the power of music to bring people together and make the world a better place. Throughout his career, he remained dedicated to discovering and nurturing new talent, and his impact will be felt for generations to come.

In a statement following Stein’s passing, Madonna expressed her gratitude for his role in her career, writing, “I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him and know him as a friend. He will be deeply missed.” Countless other artists, fans, and industry figures have also shared their memories and condolences online, a testament to the incredible impact Stein had on the world of music.

