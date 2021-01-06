Sister Charmaine Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Reggae/Dancehall artist Sister Charmaine has Died .
Sister Charmaine has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 6. 2021.
Jet Star Music 3 hrs · We are sad to hear that sister Charmaine has passed away. R.I.P. She was one of the pioneers for female dancehall artists in the 80’s. Her lyrics, style and clarity in her recordings will live forever.
Maxi Priest wrote
2021 just started and already we are losing so many!!! My deepest condolences to the families, loved ones friends and fans of Fada Duss aka Errol Hayles 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾owner of 4×4 Exodus Sound, Butch Stewart 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾 pioneer, Hotelier and businessman, founder and Chair of Beaches and Sandals Resorts,
Manchester City footballer and legend Alan Ball Jr. 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾the youngest member of England’s 1966 World Cup team, and Reggae/Dancehall artist Sister Charmaine 🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾responsible for many memorable tunes including ‘No Disrespect’ and ‘Granny Advice’. Prayers and blessings to all.
Rest in Zion.🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾
