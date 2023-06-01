“Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster bio”: “Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: 10 Facts to Share and Learn”

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster: The Remarkable African American Nun

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster, an African American nun from rural Missouri, recently made headlines after the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles exhumed her body and found it surprisingly preserved. Catholic News Agency shed light on the life and legacy of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster in a recent article. Here are 10 things to know and share about this incredible nun:

1. Early Life

Mary Elizabeth Lancaster was born in St. Louis on Palm Sunday, April 13, 1924. She was raised in a deeply pious home and had a mystical experience at her first Communion at age 9, when Jesus invited her to be His.

2. Academic Achievements

Sister Wilhelmina graduated as valedictorian of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School, the school her parents helped found during segregation.

3. Religious Life

She entered the Oblate Sisters of Providence, one of only two religious orders for Black or Hispanic women, and took the name Wilhelmina when she made her vows.

4. Foundress of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary

Sister Wilhelmina was the foundress of the Benedictine Sisters of Mary, Queen of the Apostles.

5. Love for Our Lady

She is remembered for her love of Our Lady.

6. Last Words

Sister Wilhelmina’s last conscious words were “O Maria,” sung two days before her death as part of the hymn “O Sanctissima.”

7. Remarkable Preservation

Four years after her death and burial in a simple wooden coffin, her body appeared remarkably well-preserved.

8. Prayer for the Deceased

Let us pray for the soul of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster! A Prayer for the Deceased by St. Alphonsus Liguori:

My God! I recommend to Thee the souls of my relations, my benefactors, my friends and my enemies, and of those who are in Purgatory on my account. I recommend to Thee the souls of evangelical laborers, of Religious and priests, and especially of those who had charge of my soul. I recommend to Thee the souls of those who were most devout to the passion of Our Lord, to the Blessed Sacrament, to the Blessed Virgin Mary, the souls who are most abandoned, those who suffer most, and those who are nearest to the entrance into paradise. Amen.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster was a remarkable African American nun who dedicated her life to God and the service of others. Her love for Our Lady and her remarkable preservation after death are testaments to her faith and devotion. Let us pray for her soul and remember her legacy.

Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster biography Catholic nun Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster Contributions of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster Life and legacy of Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster’s impact on education

News Source : ChurchPOP

Source Link :10 Things to Know & Share About Sister Wilhelmina Lancaster/