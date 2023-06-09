Sisters charged with abetment to suicide of Pune real estate businessman Vikas Tingre in connection with online and casino gambling losses

Vikas Tingre : Two sisters charged with abetment to suicide of real estate businessman Vikas Tingre in connection with online and casino gambling losses

Two sisters from Goa have been charged with abetment to suicide after a 50-year-old real estate businessman from Pune allegedly took his own life due to losses in online and casino gambling. The deceased, Vikas Tingre, left a suicide note blaming Aprita Das and Sushmita Das for repeatedly urging him to gamble in Goa. The sisters have been booked under sections 306 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code. The FIR alleges that the women enticed Tingre into gambling and did not allow him to cash out, causing him to fall into depression and ultimately take his own life. The investigation is ongoing.

Read Full story : Pune businessman dies by suicide after gambling losses, FIR against two sisters from Goa /

News Source : The Indian Express

Pune businessman suicide Gambling losses suicide FIR against Goa sisters Goa sisters gambling involvement Suicide prevention for gamblers