“sitting health risks”: “The Negative Effects of Sitting and How to Combat Them” – Fitness Volt

Sitting is Part and Parcel of Modern Life: How to Minimize the Harmful Effects

Sitting is a common activity that many people engage in throughout their day, whether it be for work, travel, or leisure. In fact, the average American spends as much as 60% of their day sitting or otherwise sedentary, which equates to about 15 hours. While sitting may seem like a harmless activity, it can actually have detrimental effects on your health, even if you exercise regularly. In this article, we explore the dangers of too much sitting and provide tips on how to minimize its harmful effects.

Weight Gain

One of the most obvious effects of sitting too much is weight gain. When you sit for extended periods, your body becomes passive, and your chair supports your weight, meaning you don’t have to use your muscles to maintain your position. This lack of activity reduces your caloric expenditure significantly. Office workers, for example, burn an average of 1,000 fewer calories than manual laborers and agricultural workers. This low daily caloric expenditure increases the likelihood of weight gain and makes it much harder to lose weight. Statistics show that obese people tend to sit an average of two more hours than those of a healthy weight.

Poor Posture

Prolonged sitting can also lead to poor posture, which can cause tension and pain in your joints and is a leading cause of low back pain. Sitting for long periods can cause some muscles to tighten while stretching and weakening others, pulling joints out of optimal alignment. Many office workers often suffer from back and neck pain, with some even looking like they’re sitting even when they’re standing, i.e., a rounded upper and lower back and forward head position.

Linked to Disease and an Early Death

Sedentary people have a 22–49% greater risk of early death, according to studies. However, given that sitting is one of the most common sedentary behaviors, it’s clear there is a link between sitting more and dying sooner. Diseases commonly associated with sedentarism that can also shorten your life include abnormal cholesterol levels, cancer, coronary heart disease, diabetes, heart attack, increased blood pressure, metabolic syndrome, obesity, osteoporosis, and stroke. There are also strong links between sedentarism and mental/brain health, e.g., an increased risk of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, anxiety, depression, etc.

Lost Mobility and Lower Quality of Life

The less physically active you are now, the less physically capable you’re likely to be when you’re older. This can significantly reduce mobility, strength, and quality of life in your later years. Sitting involves very little muscular work, and, as such, your muscles will weaken through lack of use. Exercise can help, but a couple of workouts a week won’t offset spending the rest of your time sitting in a chair. Age-related muscle loss, called sarcopenia, is unavoidable. However, it can be delayed and slowed to a crawl by leading an active lifestyle, i.e., sitting less and moving more.

Strategies for Sitting Less

Even regular exercise may not offer much protection from the damaging effects of prolonged sitting. Rather, the best solution is to try and spend less time sitting. Here are some effective strategies you can use to get yourself up and moving more:

Take Microbreaks From Sitting

Break up long periods of sitting with microbreaks. These breaks are small enough that they won’t disrupt your productivity or relaxation but long enough to get your body moving and offset some of the negative effects of sedentarism. One way to do this is with the pomodoro method, taking a five-minute break every 25 minutes, and a 15-minute break every two hours.

Look for More Walking Opportunities

Walking is the perfect antidote to prolonged sitting. Look for opportunities to walk more, such as walking any journey of less than a mile/20 minutes, going for a walk during your lunch break, walking to another floor to use the bathroom/water dispenser, walking to see colleagues instead of calling or emailing them, taking the stairs instead of riding in an elevator, parking further away from work or the store and walking the rest of the way, walking to the coffee shop or takeout instead of ordering in, and walking your kids to school instead of driving them.

Try a Standing Desk

Standing desks can be a real lower back saver and will get you up off your butt so you spend less time sitting. Adjustable desks that allow you to alternate between sitting and standing are ideal as they’re more versatile and will allow you to ease into going chairless.

Seek Out More Active Leisure Activities

Despite sitting so much during the day, you can still engage in more active leisure activities, such as hiking, cycling, swimming, dancing, or playing sports. These activities are not only fun but also help to keep you active and healthy.

Conclusion

Sitting is part and parcel of modern life, but it can have harmful effects on your health if you do it too much. Weight gain, poor posture, increased risk of disease and early death, lost mobility, and lower quality of life are just a few of the many problems associated with prolonged sitting. However, by taking microbreaks from sitting, looking for more walking opportunities, trying a standing desk, and seeking out more active leisure activities, you can minimize the harmful effects of sitting and lead a healthier, more active life.

Sedentary Lifestyle Health Risks of Sitting Desk Job Health Concerns Active Sitting Solutions Exercise Alternatives for Sitting All Day

News Source : Fitness Volt

Source Link :How Sitting Is Bad for You and What to Do About It – Fitness Volt/