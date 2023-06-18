Six Actors from the 1985 Film ROCKY IV Have Passed Away Tragically

6 Actors From ROCKY IV 1985 Have Sadly Died
Unfortunately, the world has lost some talented actors from the popular 1985 film, ROCKY IV. The following actors have passed away:
- Tony Burton (Duke)
- Burgess Meredith (Mickey)
- Dolph Lundgren (Ivan Drago)
- James Brown (The Godfather of Soul)
- Tommy Morrison (Tommy Gunn)
- Michael Pataki (Nicoli Koloff)
Their contributions to the film will always be remembered and they will be greatly missed. Rest in peace.
- Rocky IV cast members who passed away
- Actors from Rocky IV who have died
- In memoriam: Rocky IV stars who have passed away
- Rocky IV actors who are no longer with us
- Remembering the Rocky IV actors who have died