Six dead in Marion County shooting and fire, including suspect and victim names

Gary Barnett – focus keyword including suspect name from the article : Six dead in Tennessee shooting and house fire, including suspect Gary Barnett and victims Regina Barnett and Britney Perez

According to the local sheriff, a shooting and house fire in Marion County, Tennessee resulted in six fatalities, including three children. The adults who perished were identified as Gary Barnett, the suspected shooter, his estranged wife Regina Barnett, and her adult daughter Britney Perez who was visiting with the children. The mother of the children was believed to be Perez, but their exact ages were unavailable. The suspect had an active order of protection against him but still showed up to the residence and opened fire. He was the subject of multiple complaints to the authorities before the incident. The cause of the blaze was under investigation, but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said that the home had been set on fire. One man survived after being shot three times and was recovering at a hospital. The bodies have been taken to Nashville for autopsies to determine the cause of death. Multiple other residents were unharmed but without shelter. Marion County is located approximately 30 miles west of Chattanooga and has a population of over 29,000 people.

News Source : Dennis Romero

Gun violence Estranged spouse Sheriff investigation Fatal incident Domestic dispute