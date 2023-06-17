Six dead in Tennessee shooting and fire, including suspect and victims Gary Barnett, Regina Barnett, and Britney Perez

Gary Barnett – focus on suspect name. : Six dead in Tennessee shooting and fire, including suspect Gary Barnett and victim Regina Barnett.

On Friday, the local sheriff in Marion County, Tennessee, reported that a shooting and house fire had resulted in the deaths of six individuals, including three children. The suspected shooter, Gary Barnett, his estranged wife, Regina Barnett, and her adult daughter, Britney Perez, were among those who perished. Investigators believe that Perez was the mother of the deceased children, but their exact ages were not available. The suspected shooter had been the subject of an active order of protection for Regina Barnett, and the sheriff disclosed that there had been multiple calls to authorities regarding the suspect’s behavior in the weeks and months prior to the incident. A man who was not identified was shot three times but survived and was recovering in the hospital. The cause of death for each of the deceased, including the suspect, will be determined by state forensic pathologists or death investigators. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is leading the homicide probe, and the cause of the blaze is under investigation. Several other residents were unharmed but without shelter. Sequatchie, the community where the incident occurred, is approximately 30 miles west of Chattanooga. Marion County has a population of over 29,000 people, according to the U.S. Census.

News Source : Dennis Romero

Gun violence Domestic disputes Law enforcement response Fire incidents Community safety