Six Dead, Including Three Children, After Shooting and Fire at Tennessee Residence today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
A shooting and fire at a home in Sequatchie, Tennessee resulted in the death of six individuals, including three children. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reported that firefighters found a seventh person with gunshot wounds alive at the scene, who was taken to a hospital in Chattanooga. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette believes the incident was a domestic situation that turned into a murder-suicide. The bureau stated that the suspected perpetrator is among the deceased, and autopsies will be conducted in Nashville. News Channel 3-12 welcomes civil and relevant comments, and story ideas can be submitted through their website.
- Tennessee shooting
- Fatal fire in Tennessee
- Tragic shooting in Tennessee home
- Tennessee family tragedy
- Gun violence in Tennessee
News Source : News Channel 3-12
Source Link :Shooting, fire at Tennessee home leads to 6 dead including 3 children/