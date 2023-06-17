Six individuals discovered deceased following shooting and fire outbreak in a US state today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to reports from authorities, a murder-suicide occurred at a home in Sequatchie, Tennessee, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including three children. The incident involved a shooting and fire which took place at 9 p.m. local time on Thursday. Police arrived at the residence to find the house on fire and one person hospitalized with a gunshot wound. The remains of the deceased have been sent to Nashville for autopsies. It is believed that Gary Barnett, one of the three adults found dead, was the shooter who killed the other victims before taking his own life. The two adult victims were identified as Regina Barnett and Britney Perez. Regina Barnett had previously obtained a restraining order against her husband Gary, who had been arrested for domestic assault in December 2022. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

