Six people, including three children, die in Tennessee home due to shooting and fire today.

A shooting and subsequent fire at a residence in Tennessee resulted in the tragic deaths of six individuals, including three children, according to authorities. One person who sustained gunshot wounds was found alive and hospitalized. Officials suspect the incident was a domestic dispute that ended in murder-suicide. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is conducting an ongoing investigation and plans to perform autopsies on all six victims in Nashville. The identity of those involved has not been released.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :Shooting, fire at Tennessee home leads to 6 dead including 3 children/