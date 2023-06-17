Six people, including three children, die in US murder-suicide incident | Global News today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

According to authorities, a shooting and subsequent fire at a Tennessee home led to the discovery of six deceased individuals, including three children. Responding officials found a seventh individual with gunshot wounds who was hospitalized. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that the incident appeared to be a domestic situation that resulted in murder-suicide, with the suspected perpetrator among the deceased. The suspect was later identified as Gary Barnett, whose estranged wife, Regina Barnett, was also a victim. Court documents revealed that Regina had obtained an order of no contact against Gary due to his threats and verbal abuse towards her and possession of numerous firearms. Autopsies for all six victims will be conducted in Nashville.

