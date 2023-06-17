Six People, Including Three Children, Killed in Shooting and Fire at Tennessee Residence today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Six people, including three children, were discovered dead in a Tennessee home that caught fire after a shooting on June 16. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that a seventh person was found alive with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital in Chattanooga. The incident is believed to have been a domestic situation that turned into a murder-suicide, with the suspected shooter among the deceased. The sheriff identified the suspect as Gary Barnett and one of the victims as his estranged wife, Regina Barnett. Autopsies will be performed in Nashville. The content of this article is unedited and auto-generated from a syndicated news feed.

News Source : USTVWEB

Source Link :US: Shooting, Fire at Tennessee Home Leads to Six Dead Including Three Children/