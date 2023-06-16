Six people, including three children, killed in Tennessee home due to gunfire and fire. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Authorities reported that a shooting occurred at a Tennessee home, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, three of whom were children. Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters also found the residence engulfed in flames. One survivor, who had been shot, was found alive and taken to a hospital in Chattanooga. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation stated that the incident was likely a domestic situation that ended in a murder-suicide. The agency did not disclose any names but confirmed that the suspected perpetrator was among the deceased. Autopsies will be conducted in Nashville as the investigation continues.

