Six people including woman and five children die in Kushinagar house fire

Six people including woman and five children die in Kushinagar house fire

Posted on June 15, 2023

Kushinagar Fire Incident : 6 die in Kushinagar house fire, including woman and 5 children

According to District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan, a large fire broke out in a house situated in Urdha village in Ramkoli police station area in Kushinagar, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including a woman and five children, late on Wednesday night. An image of the incident can be seen above.

News Source : Mid-day

  1. Kushinagar fire incident
  2. Uttar Pradesh fire tragedy
  3. Child deaths in Kushinagar fire
  4. Woman killed in Uttar Pradesh fire
  5. Fire safety measures in Uttar Pradesh
Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply