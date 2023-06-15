Six people including woman and five children die in Kushinagar house fire

Kushinagar Fire Incident : 6 die in Kushinagar house fire, including woman and 5 children
According to District Magistrate Ramesh Ranjan, a large fire broke out in a house situated in Urdha village in Ramkoli police station area in Kushinagar, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including a woman and five children, late on Wednesday night. An image of the incident can be seen above.
News Source : Mid-day
